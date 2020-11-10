Report: COVID-19 Restrictions Include 10:00 p.m. Bar Close

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz is announcing new restrictions Tuesday afternoon meant to combat surging cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Walz is expected to say that starting Friday, in-person service will be cut off at bars and restaurants at 10 pm.

There will also be restrictions on bar seating and counter service and limits on bar games like darts and pool.

The measures are aimed at young adults ages 18 to 35. The new limits will kick in shortly before college students return home for Thanksgiving. The changes target people who mingle without masks after too many drinks.

The Walz administration is also recommending people limit their private gatherings to 10 people, whether inside or outside, and to participants of no more than three households.

This story courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.