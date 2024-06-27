Renee J. Callen, 88, Sartell

September 15, 1935 - June 26, 2024

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Renee Callen, 88 of Sartell who died, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at Edgewood memory care in Sartell. Fr. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Renee was born September 15, 1935 in St. Cloud to Henry & Agnes (Wolters) Kloeppner. She married A. Schmidtbauer on April 16, 1953 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He died in 1972. She married Delmar Callen on October 22, 1979 and he died in 2018. Renee worked in housekeeping at the St. Cloud Hospital for many years. She enjoyed spending time fishing, reading books, playing cards, bingo, and going to the casino.

She is survived by her children, Susan Schmidtbauer, Kristie Schmidtbauer, Mary Schmidtbauer, Terese Schmidtbauer, Mark Schmidtbauer, all of St. Cloud, Dorothy Hacket of Milwaukee, WI; Diane Reed of Clear Lake; 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, siblings, Reinhold Kloeppner, Lucille Schaaf, Jeanette Turk, Luverne Vossen, Leon Kloeppner, Alphonse Kloeppner, Lambert Kloeppner, Dorothy Pofer, infant brothers, James and one grandson, Marquis Hacket.

Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and staff, Edgewood Memory Care, for their compassionate care, also special thanks to Renee’s nieces, Kathy Murphy & Gerri Murphy (her Godchild).