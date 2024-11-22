Renate Searcy, 79, St. Cloud and formerly of Clearwater

March 17, 1945 - November 21, 2024

Memorial Services will be held, by the family, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at the Clearwater United Methodist Church in Clearwater for Renate Searcy, age 79, of St. Cloud and formerly of Clearwater, who passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at her home. Reverend Alison Hendley and Nick Radunz will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the Church.

Renate was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1945 to Julius and Elisabeth (Kurz) Neu in Hundheim, Germany. She was united in marriage to Arnold D. Searcy at the North Chapel on Rammstein Air Force Base in Germany. Renate held the unique distinction of having two wedding anniversaries. According to German Law, Renate and Arnold were married on June 21, 1963, but American Law stated they were married on June 22, 1963. After Arnold’s tour of duty, they returned to the United States in 1963, living in various cities across North Dakota. Eventually, they moved to St. Cloud in 1969 and then settled in Clearwater in 1980 where they lived for 27 years. Seven years ago, in order to downsize, they returned to St. Cloud. Renate held various jobs throughout her life, but most notably worked as a cook for Holy Spirit Catholic Church and as a janitor at St. Cloud State University. On August 23, 1999 Renate finally obtained her United States Citizenship, a moment she was extremely proud of. She was a member of Clearwater United Methodist Church.

Renate was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She was an avid Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Wild fan. She was an excellent cook and will be remembered for her Christmas Drunken Chicken meals. Renate also enjoyed exercising her green thumb by tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. The vegetable gardens grew in size overtime and the produce was canned for the coming year. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and love of family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Arnold; children, Scott (Kathy), Tom (Nita), and Carla (Craig) Severson; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Dietmar Neu; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Ronald and Byron; and siblings, Liesel Rübel, Otto Neu, Edgar Neu, Gunther Neu and Karl Neu.

A special thank you to Renate’s niece, Manuela from Germany, for bringing her much love and laughter in her final days.

A special thank you also to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Renate.