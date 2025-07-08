January 31, 1948 - July 4, 2025

Dianne “Tiny” Beumer was born January 31, 1948 in St. Cloud to Leo and Juletta (Boerger) Yaeger. She lived all of her life in the St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids area. Tiny made eyeglasses at several companies for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading, making spritz cookies, working on jigsaw puzzles, and playing board games. Tiny liked to drive and go on adventures, exploring the area. She was a little reserved and introverted, but a smart and funny person. She loved her family, and bragging about her grandchildren.

Tiny is survived by her children, Sarah (Michael) Harlow of Washington, DC, Barb Dahl (Todd Babekuhl) of Glenwood, Brenda (Andy) Elwood of St. Cloud; grandchildren, James, Franklin, Eric, Conner, Jonathon, Jamie and Joe; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Jan Perry of Ft. Wayne, IN, Judy (Al) Lassen of Sauk Rapids, Steve (Kathy) Yaeger of South Carolina, Joel (Rhonda) Yaeger of Nashville, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Rocky Hall; second husband, Eugene Beumer; brothers, Jim and Bob; sisters, Sandy Bodeker and Deb Zenzen.