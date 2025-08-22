January 24, 1956 - August 17, 2025

Larry was born January 24, 1956 in St. Cloud to Wilfred and Phyllis (Anderson) Geisel. He lived in the St. Cloud area his whole life. Larry was employed for 21 years at Dezurik’s in Sartell as a Maintenance Mechanic. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Larry was strong willed, feisty, a handy man, hard worker and adventurous. He was fun loving, generous and would do anything for anyone.

Larry is survived by his mother, Phyllis Poganski of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Emily Geisel- Lemke (Joshua Keith) of St. Cloud and Ileen Geisel of Sartell; grandchildren, Braden, Keenan, Elijah, Tristyn and Gabriel; siblings, Ruth (Bob) Hess of Sauk Rapids, Rick (Bersie) Geisel of Minneapolis, LuAnn (Guy) Esselman of Sauk Rapids, William Poganski of Staples and Joe (Pam) Poganski of Sauk Rapids.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wilfred Geisel; brothers, Ron Geisel and Rodney Geisel; step-father, John Poganski.