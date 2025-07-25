February 1, 1944 - July 23, 2025

Karen Bellmont, 81, of St. Cloud, died peacefully Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Evergreen Care Homes in Chanhassen, Minn.

Mary Karen Moriarty Welle Bellmont was born February 1, 1944, in St. Cloud to Mannix & Jeanette (Thielman) Moriarty. A 1962 graduate of Cathedral High School, she studied education at both the College of St. Benedict and the University of Minnesota. She married Robert Bellmont on August 19, 1967, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Karen loved spending time with family and friends, volunteering in the community, singing in various choirs, traveling and tennis. She was the Cathedral High School girls’ tennis coach from 1975-1986 and later opened Karen’s Courtside at St. Cloud Tennis Center.

She is survived by her husband Bob of St. Cloud; sons Brian (Jen) of Prior Lake; Mike of Chaska; Dave (Tara) of St. Paul; Kevin (Molly) of Bloomington; siblings Paul (Jackie) Welle of Bemidji; John (Mary Kay) Welle of Granger, Ind.; Margaret (Tim) Sitzer of Rochester; Patrick (Lori) Welle of Bemidji; Peter Welle of Washington, D.C.; brother-in-law Don (Nancy) Bellmont of Apple Valley; Austrian sister Roswitha (Peter) Doralt of Vienna; grandchildren Nathan, Charlotte, Rory, Jacob, Margaret, Maddy, Hazel and John; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mannix Moriarty, a Navy pilot who died in the Aleutian Islands in March 1944; parents Robert and Jeanette Welle; father-in-law and mother-in-law Al “Obie” and Marcie Bellmont; brother Robert Welle, Jr.; and grandson Matthew Bisson Bellmont.

Memorials are preferred to St. Cloud Cathedral High School or the College of St. Benedict. Karen’s family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Care Homes for the thoughtful care they provided for the past 18 months.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 1, 2025, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on July 31 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services August 1 at the church.