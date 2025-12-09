February 1, 1937 - December 6, 2025

Family will be having services at a later date for Duane M. Lindquist, age 88, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Duane was born February 1, 1937 in Blomkest to Marvin and Elizabeth (Stuhr) Lindquist. He attended St. Cloud State University and earned his Bachelor’s degree. He worked as a salesman for various companies. Duane liked to collect cars and driving them around town. He was tough and always a go-getter. Duane loved spending time with his family and dogs.

Duane is survived by his son, Jeff (Mary) Lindquist of Newberry, FL; daughter, Kathy (Edward) Muehlbauer of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, LaVonne Lindquist of Jonesboro, GA.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Lindquist; and granddaughter, Alexa.