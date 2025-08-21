February 9, 1939 - August 20, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Robert “Bob” J. Kmitch, age 86, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at Good Shepherd Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 Wednesday, August 27, 2025 and one hour prior to the service at the church in Sartell.

Bob was born February 9, 1939 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Rose (Stellmach) Kmitch. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from Cathedral High School and the St. Cloud Technical College. In 1965, he moved to Sartell and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Bob worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital for 36 years and retired as a Supervisor in the Carpenter shop. He later worked at Preferred Credit. He was proud to serve in the Army National Guard for 6 years. Bob was committed to serving Veteran’s and volunteered at the VA Medical Center for over 20 years and twice a week for StandDown for veterans for years. Bob was especially honored to be part of the Memorial Rifle Squad at the Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. He was a life member of both the AMVETS Post 11 and the American Legion Post from St. Augusta. Bob and Linda traveled across the country to serve as team leaders for the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival for over 15 years. They also led the Christmas Day program for veterans without families for over 10 years. Bob enjoyed bicycling throughout his life, in 1987 he biked over 2900 miles from Seattle to Atlantic City, New Jersey. He cycled over 22 miles a day to work every day, rain, sleet, snow, blizzard or 20 below, the weather didn’t matter. Bob and Linda took their tandem bicycle on most vacations and biked in a variety of places such as Alaska, Florida, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Bob enjoyed working with wood during his life and was known for his great cribbage boards and cork trivets, which he often gave to friends and donated to fundraisers. He belonged to the Central MN Woodworkers and Woodturners. Bob had great collections, such as Muskie Lures, bicycles, tools and guns. He loved to play cribbage, especially with his fishing buddies. He fished opening day in Canada with the same great group of guys since 1975. He was a life member of the Muskies Inc.

Bob was a life member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda of Sartell; daughter, Linda Deegan; granddaughter, Erin Deegan; sister, Darlene Buerman; as well as many friends and family members.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, Bob would have wanted donations to go to St. Cloud StandDown at 724 33rd Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN 56303.