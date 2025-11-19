Died: November 14, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Today, November 14, 2025, at 12:42 am my brother, Alan Joseph Svejkovsky passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family surrounding him. I had my hand on his heart as it beat for the last time. There will be no service – just as he wished. Had there been and I was able to eulogize him I would have said the following.

"To know Alan was to love Alan and be loved by Alan. If you were that person , you were blessed. I count myself as one of those lucky people. He was my biggest fan and I his. I always felt heard by Alan. I always knew he had my back. He was truly the best friend that anyone could ever hope for, and i had the privilege to call him brother.

"Alan was one of the most generous people to walk the planet. He may not have had much but You could depend on him to be there to help in any way he could, be it with physical strength (in his younger years) ,sage advice, or a kind word. He gave freely and was a trusted friend and sibling, father, neighbor, companion- a genuinely amazing human. But then again I am biased.

"He wouldn’t give it a second thought to give the shirt off his back. And he did that for so many over the years.

"Alan, much like our dad, didn’t know a stranger. We have that in common. Everyone he met was his new best buddy and I would say that many who met him felt that way as well.

"Through his philanthropic works volunteering or helping out a neighbor - he would often do this by asking them if they would help him so that he could give them cash for a job well done without breaking their spirit or embarrassing them, well, that was just the way he was. I’m sure all the foster families he helped over the years would agree.

"I have never known anyone that was more of an optimist than Alan. Faced with any number of bad turns or luck in his life or disappointment he would always find the silver lining. I like to fancy myself a Polly Anna too but he beat me hands down! Maybe we just had that in common. Kindred spirits we were. And may I add Alan was the best hugger on the planet! I will miss those hugs.

"It’s no secret Alan was always my favorite. Truth be told, he was probably your favorite as well:) He had that magnetism. Alan was lovable, he was affable and just an all around good guy that you wanted to be around. That you wanted in your life. If he was in your life, you were blessed.

"Was he perfect ? No. Was he flawed? Yes, absolutely, but aren’t we all?

"The positives far out weight the negatives. He made amends in his heart for those that hurt him over the years and atoned deeply for those he had hurt. If you didn’t get to fix it on your end before he left us, he fixed it on his end and is at peace with you.

"We all now have the best guardian angel ever. We are in good hands.

"Alan, I love you and you will be sorely missed. I will miss our long phone calls where we solved all the worlds problems and laughed hysterically at the weirdness of current day events . Our shared love of memes and tictok and catch phrases…I will forever hear in my head, in his voice- such as “What the hell” & “ bullshit”. Thank you for being the best brother to us all. Thank you for sharing your heart with us and loving us. Wherever you are I hope you are golfing again, are pain free and ambulatory and beating dad at cribbage- tell him we all knew he was a card counter).

"Love you, Brother."

-- By Lisa M. Svejkovsky