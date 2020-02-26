Relatives Identify 3 Found Dead in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY (AP) -- Court documents say the older of two sons fatally shot his mother and brother before killing himself in an Apple Valley home this past weekend.

Relatives identify the three as 60-year-old Janice Petrovich, 27-year-old Alexander

Petrovich and 23-year-old Jonathan ``Jack'' Petrovich.

Alexander Petrovich also killed the family's two dogs Saturday.

A search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court cites family members and neighbors who described Alexander as mentally ill and ``who was subject to fits of rage and confrontational behavior.``

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said evidence in the home supported the ``murder/suicide scenario.``