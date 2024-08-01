Regulation Changes Coming to Lake Mille Lacs

Minnesota DNR officials met with the Mille Lacs Advisory committee this week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says big regulation changes are expected to happen. Schmitt says starting on August 16 anglers will be able to keep two walleyes on Mille Lacs from 18 to 20 inches. The angling pressure was about 1/3 of what the DNR had projected which means only 26% of the allowable harvest was taken this year and that was catch and release mortality because catch and release was the only thing allowed.

Schmitt says another regulation likely to change on Mille Lacs would be the time of day people could be on the lake to fish. He says starting in September the fishing curfew of 10 p.m. would move to 12 a.m. Schmitt says this will be good for those interested in crank bait, and bobber fishing at night.

Schmitt says angling pressure is way down on Lake Mille Lacs, and businesses are struggling. He is hoping this will open things up a bit for more people to come to the lake, eat at the restaurants and spend time at the resorts.

The dogs days of summer has limited the amount people out fishing. Schmitt says the hot weather is keeping anglers off area lakes. He says with cooler weather forecasted for next week it will help to get more people out to fish. Schmitt explains fishing early and late can be the best option to have fishing success. He says all in all fishing has been pretty good for those continuing to give it a shot. Schmitt says the majority of people out fishing lately have been pan fishing and have moved away from walleye.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.