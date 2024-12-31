Regina M. Pirkl, 95, St. Joseph

March 9, 1929 - December 27, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Regina M. “Gina” Pirkl, 95, of St. Joseph. Regina passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Regina was born on March 9, 1929 in New Munich, Minnesota to the late John and Katherine (Wolbeck) Douvier. She married Robert A. Pirkl on August 18, 1955 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. After their marriage Bob and Regina lived in Waite Park until 1965 when they moved to St. Joseph, raising four children. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

Prior to her marriage, Regina was employed at the Melrose Produce, as a nanny, as a waitress at Harnell’s in East St. Cloud and at the Royal Café in Little Falls. After raising her family, she was employed at the Waite Park Nursing Home, retiring after 20 plus years. Regina often shared stories about those times and the friendships she made.

She treasured time with family and friends and enjoyed jokes, playing cards and working on jigsaw puzzles. Regina will be remembered as a woman of deep faith and as a hard worker all her life.

She is survived by three children, Linda (Tom) Guggenberger of St. Cloud, Mary Kay (Urban) Warnert of St. Joseph, Gary (Dorene) of Grey Eagle; grandchildren, Lee (Jessica) Guggenberger, Mark Warnert, Abe (Jen) Warnert, Abby (Dwayne) Cosby, Christine Warnert (Maciek Leya), Jolene (Mike) Copeland, Gary Jr. (Jen) Pirkl, Matthew Pirkl, Andrew Pirkl; 14 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Amy Pirkl of Cold Spring; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2009; son, Robert “Bob” in 2023; granddaughter, Jessica “Jessi” Guggenberger; great granddaughter, Savanna Sprouse; brothers, Anton, Gilbert, Hubert and Harold Douvier; and sisters, Monica Stiever and Doraine Ritter.

Memorials are preferred.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Benedict’s Center and CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate care