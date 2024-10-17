Red Flag Warning Issued for Most of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 85 of Minnesota's 87 counties Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and can easily get out of control due to gusty winds and low humidity.

You should not burn in counties with a Red Flag Warning.

The warning is in effect from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for northwestern Minnesota, 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. for central and southern Minnesota, and through 7:00 p.m. for northeastern Minnesota.

