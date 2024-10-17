Red Flag Warning Issued for Most of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 85 of Minnesota's 87 counties Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and can easily get out of control due to gusty winds and low humidity.
You should not burn in counties with a Red Flag Warning.
The warning is in effect from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for northwestern Minnesota, 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. for central and southern Minnesota, and through 7:00 p.m. for northeastern Minnesota.
LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis
LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State?
Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s
1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare!
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz