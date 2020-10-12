Record Rainfall in St. Cloud on Sunday Night

ST. CLOUD -- Sunday night we had a line of showers and thunderstorms move through. Western Stearns County was in a Thunderstorm Warning as well as a Tornado Warning for a brief period.

Here in St. Cloud the National Weather Service says we officially had 1.11 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport, which is a record for the date. The previous record was 1.01 inches that fell on the date in 1973.

We’re still more than an inch below normal for the entire year.