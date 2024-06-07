It was a record breaking spring turkey hunt in Minnesota this year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The DNR released the final combined spring wild turkey harvest numbers which indicates 16,616 turkeys were shot and registered in the state. Schmitt says that beats the previous record from 2020 which was 13,996. He says this year 60,000 licenses were sold compared 64,000 in 2020. Schmitt says youth hunters shot over 3,200 turkeys this spring which is 700 more than last year. He says the reason for this year's success goes back to the mild winter and increased interest in turkey hunting in the state. There is a fall turkey hunt in Minnesota as well but the participation is much less.

The DNR has set this year's waterfowl dates for the fall. The early Teal season which opens September 1 goes through September 5. The Regular duck season will start September 21 and is a 60 day season. Youth waterfowl weekend is September 7-8. The September goose hunt will take place from September 1-15. Schmitt believes the September 21st waterfowl start may be the earliest that season has ever begun. These dates are set by the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service.

The rainy weather is affecting local lakes. Schmitt says the rain and wind is really stirring up the water and it's dirty right now. He says fish really haven't moved much and water temperature hasn't warmed up. Schmitt says he continues to target fish in 12-14 feet of water, continues to throw minnows and a jig and is looking along weed lines. He says walleye fishing is good in the state and the crappie spawn is pretty much done.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.