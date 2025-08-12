Brooten Area Motorcycle Crash Leaves Rider With Minor Injuries

RAYMOND TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Verndale man was hurt when he crashed his motorcycle on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a crash with injuries in Raymond Township, north of Brooten. The sheriff's office says the crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. in the 35000 block of County Road 18.

Deputies arrived to find a motorcycle on the side of the ditch and 31-year-old Grant Grossinger lying next to the bike.

The sheriff's office says Grossinger was northbound on County Road 18 when he overcorrected the curve and entered the ditch.

Grossinger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Sauk Centre Fire and Rescue.

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz