Raymond L. Morford, 81, St. Cloud

November 21, 1942 - October 21, 2024

Raymond Lloyd Morford, age 81, of St. Cloud died Monday, October 21, 2024 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 2PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud with a gathering beginning at 1:00PM.

Ray was born November 21, 1942 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Robert and Mable (Howe) Morford. Ray had two families. Growing up he lived with his Dad and his second Mom, Pandora and his siblings Allen, Jerry, Glen, Marlene, Betty, Janice and Richard. As an adult, he connected with his Knowlen siblings Connie, Diana, Bernadette, Catherine, George, Timothy, Daniel, Simon, Lyle, William, David, and MaryAnn. He married Bonita (Bonnie) Lardy on January 4, 1963 in St. Cloud.

Ray was an active and mischievous youngster. He survived addiction and was proud of his many years of sobriety and ever grateful for his families’ support. Ray served in the National Guard. Through the years he worked in trucking, construction, and machinery industries; most of his time spent at FMC in Fridley. While on the road his CB radio friends called him by his handle of Rockin’ Robin.

He tried his hand at writing lyrics and playing the guitar, enjoyed working in his yard and gardens, playing solitaire games, watching westerns, visiting with his close friends, and his time in bible study. In his retirement years, Ray volunteered countless hours to the Salvation Army serving meals and worked part time for the St. Cloud Rec Department. Ray’s passion was his family; his devoted wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He had a close relationship of care with his special needs great-grandson Kamden.

Ray is survived by Bonnie, his sweetheart of 60 years, his children- Joel, Julie Stenger (John), Jerry (Michelle) all of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Amber, Jesse, Kalika, Amanda, Adam, Kelly, Eric, Ryan, Tyler and Allison; and 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in-law Marcus and Loyola Lardy, grandson Nicholas and siblings, Allen, Lyle, William, David, MaryAnn, Connie, Diana, and Judy.