October 10, 1942 - June 2, 2026

Via LeMieur Funeral Homes Via LeMieur Funeral Homes loading...

John Heisick passed away on June 2, at the age of 83, at his home with his children by his side. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 AM, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 23845 Co Rd 40, Albany, MN, with visitation starting at 9:00 AM at the church. Caring for John and his family is the LeMieur Funeral Home in Little Falls, MN.

John was born in Little Falls, MN, to Bernice (Booth) and Raymond Heisick, Sr. He graduated from Upsala High School in 1960. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Baggenstoss, and they were married for 62 years until her death in January 2025. They resided in St. Paul until moving back to the Upsala area to his family farm in 1966, where they raised their two children, Joe and Anne, and resided there until his death.

John worked at Electrolux in St. Cloud for 42 years, retiring in 2006. He and Ruth enjoyed traveling together, especially to Lake Superior and the North Shore, and their many trips to Colorado, visiting family. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin that he built alongside his dad near Akeley and attending car shows with the Lone Eagle Car Club in their 1950 Ford, “Baby Doll II.”

He also enjoyed deer hunting, snowmobiling, fishing, building and tinkering in his shop, and spending time with family and friends. He especially adored his three grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. John lived a humble life that included lifelong friendships an ability to have conversations with anyone he met. His faith in God was important to him, and he showed his faith by the way he lived; kindness, forgiveness and compassion.

John is survived by his son, Joe (Maureen), Pillager; daughter, Anne Elliott (Doug), Elbow Lake; three grandchildren, Ashley Houle (Mitch), Alex and Adam, and three great-grandchildren, Eden, Emberlee and Lillian; Brother, Tim (Arlene) Colorado, and sister, Jacqueline (Sheldon) Sauer, Sauk Rapids; step-sister, Debbie (Koehn) Baldwin, New Hope; step-brother, Danny Koehn, Swanville.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; sister, Dana Heisick, and stepmother, Judy (Koehn) Heisick.