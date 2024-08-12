Raymond J. Gould, 85, Zimmerman

October 29, 1938 - August 10, 2024

Raymond J. Gould, age 85 of Zimmerman, died on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Ray was born October 29, 1938, in Minneapolis to Ray and Katherine (Wrzos) Gould. Ray Gould died Saturday, August 10, 2024 at his home in Zimmerman. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1956-1959. He married Diane Furan on May 2, 1970 in Garvin. They have lived in Zimmerman for 51 years, and Ray worked as a Union Carpenter for many years, retiring from the City of Minneapolis in 2004. He is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Zimmerman and the Zimmerman American Legion Post # 560. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. Ray was a very strong person and had a deep love for his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane of Zimmerman; children, Raymond Scott (Theresa) of Anoka; David of Zimmerman; Kelly (Jim) Beck of Zimmerman; brothers, Mike (Deb) of Ogilvie; Pat of Ramsey; brother-in-law, James (Linda) Furan of Ramsey; six grandchildren, Kelsey (Pat) Trueman, Mason Gould, Cole Gould, Cassi Gould, Hunter Beck, Hailey Beck; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Nora Trueman; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Yvonne Shandorf and Kathleen Dale; and brother-in-law, Dale Furan.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at St. John Lutheran Church in Zimmerman. Pastor Nick Franco will officiate and burial will be in Bellwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church in Zimmerman.