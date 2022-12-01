Raymond Forest Feltus, Jr., 67, Sauk Rapids

December 27, 1954 - November 26, 2022



By his family’s request there will be no services for Raymond F. Feltus, Jr. who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes Sauk Rapids.

Raymond was born on December 27, 1954, in Grand Rapids to Raymond and Constance (Stewart) Feltus. Raymond married Carol Salisbury on June 13, 1992 in Minneapolis. He was a jack of all trades but for most of his life worked as an aluminum factory worker. Raymond was a very kind and caring person even though he rarely ever showed it. He was also known for tinkering and fixing things around the house and in the garage.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Carol of Pine City; step-children, Nicole (Darrell) Jacobson of San Antonio, TX, Bradley Benson of St. Cloud, Collin Ness of St. Cloud; siblings, David Feltus of Hibbing, Terri Feltus of Hibbing, Tami Feltus of Hibbing, Wendy Feltus of Hibbing, and Wanda Feltus of Hibbing. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Aaron Benson, and brother, Brian Feltus.