April 11, 1936 - October 7, 2025

Raymond, “Ray" Kurowski, 89 year old resident of Elmdale, MN, passed away on Tuesday, October 7th at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 13 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala with Father Jimmy Joseph, Father David Maciej and Father David Grundman concelebrating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church in Upsala. The burial will be held in St. Edward's Catholic Cemetery in Elmdale. The Knights of Columbus will pray at 9:30 AM on Monday at the church.

Raymond Joseph Kurowski was born on April 11, 1936 in Little Falls, MN to Joseph and Rose (Peka) Kurowski. Ray graduated from Little Falls High School in 1955 and then attended Minneapolis Vocational School for drafting. Ray was united in marriage to Florence Maciej on May 2, 1961 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Elmdale. Ray started his career at DeZurik in Sartell in the Engineering Department as a Bill of Material writer and Special Order Designer until he retired. Ray continued his career at Reis Lumber Yard in Bowlus, for several years after leaving DeZurik. He did not have his fill of working and returned to DeZurik for a short time until retiring in 1999. Ray wasn't done working yet and returned to Reis Lumber Yard and worked a few more years when he officially retired in November of 2015. He also spent many years on the Elmdale City Council as a Clerk, Council Man and retired as Mayor in 2021. Ray was a lifetime member of St. Edward's Catholic Church in Elmdale and a lifetime member of the Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and Honor Guard. Ray was truly an amazing man. Despite losing his arm in a farm accident at the age of 18, nothing ever stopped him. For 40 years, Ray enjoyed farming on his 60 acre farm, raising crops, pigs and sheep. He also enjoyed playing horse shoe, hunting, camping, fishing, playing cards, traveling and watching the Vikings, Gophers and Lynx.

Forever Loving and Remembering Ray are his wife of 64 years, Florence "Flossie" Kurowski of Elmdale; daughters, Lori (John) Fellegy of Holdingford, Amy (Eric) Kurowski-Moen of Minneapolis and a sister, Jeanette (Gary) Garlock of Little Falls.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carole Johnson and Louise Janski and a brother, Edward Kurowski.