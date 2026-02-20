November 17, 1939 – February 17, 2026

Ray Kuklok, age 86, of Rice, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026, at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, MN.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held on Friday, February 27 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Daniel Funeral Home, 120 College Avenue N, St. Joseph, Minnesota. Burial will be private at a later date.

Ray was born on November 17, 1939, in St. Wendel Township to Philip and Sally Kuklok. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Following his honorable service, he returned to St. Wendel to farm.

On June 25, 1966, Ray married the love of his life, Jeanne Maslonkowski. Together they built a life based on faith, family, and hard work as they continued to work alongside each other in all aspects of life.

In 1979, Ray and his family moved to Holdingford to operate a larger farm. After working many years as a farmer and mechanic he stepped away from farming and pursued a full-time position as a heavy equipment mechanic for the next 17 years. Seven of those years were spent living in Texas before eventually settling back in Rice. In retirement, Ray enjoyed the simple pleasures of life—often seen driving his golf cart with his grandchildren along the roads of Rice, visiting with neighbors and enjoying the fresh air.

Ray had a love for NASCAR. He enjoyed golf cart rides, baking coffee cakes and sweet treats, and spending quiet time playing solitaire on his tablet. Above all, he cherished time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jeanne of Rice; daughter, Kim of St. Cloud; son, Mike (Lori) of Holdingford; and grandchildren, Hannah, Rachel, and Alli. He is also survived by his sister, Phylis Breth. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clarence.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the VA Medical Center 49-1 Hospice Team for the loving and compassionate care Ray received.

Ray will be remembered for his strong work ethic, quiet strength, and the love he shared with his family.