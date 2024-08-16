Randy E. Antolak, 68, Cold Spring

August 29, 1955 - August 15, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Randy E. Antolak, age 68, who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Anoka, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will start one hour before the service in the church gathering space.

Randy was born on August 29, 1955, in Minneapolis, MN to Richard and Arlene (Saxton) Antolak. He married Susan Gahwiler November 24, 1990, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Brooklyn Center, MN. Randy served in the U.S. Navy.

Randy was a cabinet maker for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hiking, and tinkering with engines and cars.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Ryan Beyer; siblings, Cindy Loso, Robb (Tony), Tami (Dave) Ollila, Holly (Mike), Ron (Deann), Russ (Shannon); mother-in-law, Bonnie Gahwiler; in-laws, Lori (Craig) Nelson, Mike (Liz) Gahwiler; grandson, Remi Beyer; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Arlene Antolak; siblings, Rick, Rory, Ronnie; father-in-law, Joseph Gahwiler.