Randall W. “Randy” Schaefer, 58, Paynesville

March 16, 1966 - September 13, 2024

attachment-Randall Schaefer loading...

Randall Wayne Schaefer, 58, of Paynesville, Minnesota passed away on September 13, 2024, of a spontaneous brain hemorrhage.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville. Pastor Paul Shumaker will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church in Paynesville.

Randy was born on March 16, 1966, to Melvin and Doreen Schaefer in Paynesville, Minnesota. After Randy graduated from Paynesville High School in 1984, he studied computer programming at Alexandria Technical College.

He went on to work in the corporate world, working for over 35 years at Wells Fargo. While there, he held 18 different titles, concluding with the title of Senior Vice President of Desktop Services. In 2022 he retired from the corporate world and moved home to his favorite place: Lake Koronis. In 2023, he began working as the Executive Director of the Paynesville Area Community Foundation. His passionate work for the Foundation impacted the community far and wide.

A lifelong Eagle Scout and devout Christian, Randy was a man devoted to his family, his faith, and his community.

He was a loving husband to his wife, Susan Schaefer, and a caring father to his daughter, Ruth Hovel (Alex) and son, Aaron Schaefer (Amanda). Becoming a grandfather to Crosley Schaefer and Hudson Hovel was one of his most recent joys.

Randy was preceded in death by Doreen Schaefer. He is survived by Melvin Schaefer (father) and his siblings, Maria Wight (David), Russell Schaefer (Becky) and Amy Horn (Dean).

Memorial gifts can be made to the Schaefer Family Fund of the Paynesville Area Community Foundation at www.CommunityGiving.org/Donate