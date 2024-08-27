Ramona I. Martin, 85, Big Lake

September 24, 1938 - August 23, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 6, 2024, at 11 AM at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, in Big Lake, for Ramona Martin who passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place the following day at St. Brendan's Catholic Cemetery in Green Isle, MN. The service will be officiated by Rev. Mike Kellogg.

Ramona was born September 24, 1938, to her parents Irene (Krantz) and Magnus Nygaard. She grew up in south Minneapolis and graduated from Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield. She continued her education at Lacrosse and Minneapolis Community College where she earned her bachelor’s degree. Ramona was united in marriage to William J. Martin on August 23, 1958, at Incarnation Catholic Church. This union was blessed with four children: Theresa, Gregory, Maria, and Christopher. Ramona was the Assistant to the Administrator at Walker Methodist Senior Community in South Minneapolis for over 30 years.

Ramona was an active member of Incarnation Catholic Church for 70 years. She enjoyed traveling with friends and spending time with her family.

Ramona is preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa “Teri”; her two brothers, Joseph and Roger, sister, Barbara, and their spouses; daughter-in-law Cindy. She is survived by her husband William; children, Gregory, Maria, and Christopher; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.