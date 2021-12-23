Ralph I. Schwagel, 100, Richmond

August 2, 1921 - December 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Ralph I. Schwagel, age 100, who died December 21, 2021, at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. in the church narthex the morning of the service.

Ralph was born in Richmond, MN to Frank and Frances (Hammer) Schwagel. He married Mary Ann Wiesner February 6, 1947, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was the last WWII veteran living in Richmond.

Ralph was a carpenter and did work at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. John’s Abbey Church Bell Tower, and St. Cloud State University. He owned and operated Wiesner General Merchandise Store in Richmond with his wife, Mary Ann for many years. Ralph enjoyed bowling, fishing, particularly spearing, playing cards, and spending time building in his shop.

He is survived by his children, Ken (Sue), Don, Patti Hemmesch, Steve, and Bill; sister-in-law, Delores Schwagel; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-children.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; son-in-law, Les Hemmesch and 14 siblings.