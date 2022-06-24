Rainfall Totals from Around the St. Cloud Metro Area

ST. CLOUD -- Some eye-popping rain totals are coming in from overnight.

The Minnesota Climatology Office says the highest total they've seen so far is 7.4 inches of rain in Randall. Weather observes say 5.93 inches of rain fell northwest of Sartell, there are reports of 5.50 and 4.86 inches both from Sauk Rapids, 4.61 inches in St. Joseph, and 4.20 inches in St. Cloud.

A concentrated area of regenerating and slow-moving heavy thunderstorms produced isolated flash flooding and large hail in central Minnesota late Thursday night through early Friday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Most of the large hail was concentrated in Crow Wing, Aitkin, and St. Louis counties. Areas near Brainerd, in particular, endured a barrage of hail with half-dollar, ping pong ball and golf ball-sized hail hitting many places multiple times over a three-hour period.