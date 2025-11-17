January 2, 1998 - November 12, 2025

Rachel was born on January 2, 1998, in Fridley to her parents David and Renee (Wenger) Ahrends.

Rachel lived her life with deep passion for animals, fishing, cooking, painting, and appreciating God’s creation. She attended St. Cloud Christian School and graduated in 2017. After high school, she studied to receive her education in dog behavior and training. She became a licensed certified dog trainer, fulfilling a career passion. Although Rachel seemed quiet and shy, those who knew her best, saw her spunk and her strength. That strength was evident when she gave birth to her miracle child, Rapha Isaac Olls, and in her determined fight throughout her time in the hospital. She battled cancer courageously two previous times. Her faith in Jesus gave her the endurance and confidence she carried so steadfastly. Ultimately, Christ was her greatest strength.

Rachel attended Everyday Church in Roseville, MN and was also involved with Harvest Fellowship of St. Cloud, MN. She lovingly served on several missions trips at the River of Life Care Home in Cornesti, Romania. She met her husband, Geoffrey Olls, from South Africa when he visited Minnesota with some of her family, and ten years later, in April of 2024, she and Geoff were married in Monticello, MN.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Geoffrey Olls; her parents, David and Renee Ahrends; siblings, Kathryn (Paul) Brown of East Liverpool, Ohio; Abigail (Storm) Heyer of St. Cloud; Isaiah Ahrends of St. Cloud; Josiah Ahrends of St. Cloud; Eli Ahrends of St. Cloud; her precious son, Rapha Olls; grandparents Edward Wenger of St. Cloud, and Arthur and Sharon Ahrends of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; nieces River, Reign, Aylee, Michaela and Helen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandma Lynn Kay Wenger and an infant child.

Rachel’s funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Harvest Fellowship in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Larry Siekawitch will officiate. Visitation will be held at Harvest Fellowship in Sauk Rapids on Friday, November 21, 2025 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. The burial will take place at Bethel Church Cemetery in Wayland, Iowa. Arrangements for this funeral have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Due to family allergies, in lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River of Life Care Home in Cornesti, Romania.

Obituary, Guest Book, and video tribute available online: give.im-usa.org/rolhome