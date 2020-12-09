Rachel E. Neutzling, 46, Waite Park

April 19, 1974 - December 7, 2020

A Celebration of A Life Lived on Purpose, will be held at 12 NOON on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at The Waters Church in Sartell for Rachel E. Neutzling, age 46, of Waite Park, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer and Lupus. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at The Waters Church in Sartell.

Rachel was born on April 19, 1974 to John Ziebell and Leni (Wright) Hagen in Neenah, Wisconsin. Right from the start she was sweet and sassy, traits she carried her entire life. She opened her home and her heart to those in need. Not one to pass up the opportunity for cheerfulness even in the worst of times, it is no wonder she gained many wonderful friends over the years. Rachel is a graduate from Cathedral High School; attended the College of St. Benedict and received her Master’s Degree in Education Administration from St. Mary’s University. An awarded educator and advocate for special education, Rachel’s kindness, compassion and love touched more lives than can be imagined. The community of St. Cloud, and well beyond, is a much better place because of Rachel’s passion and enthusiasm.

Rachel is survived by her son, Andrew John Neutzling IV; parents, Leni Hagen and John (Donna) Ziebell; sisters, Martha Sullivan and Freia Hagen; brother, David Ziebell; nieces, Paige Neutzling, Molly Sullivan, Maggie Sullivan; nephews, Lucas Neutzling and Jack Sullivan; former husband and friend, A.J. Neutzling III; significant friend, Ray Drown; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins who were prominent in her life.