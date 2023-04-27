Quick-Thinking Homeowner Praised by Big Lake Fire Department

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Fire officials in Big Lake are praising a homeowner for being prepared.

The Big Lake Fire Department was sent to a home on the 100 block of Sherburne Avenue Tuesday night on a report of a house fire.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say the homeowner noticed flames outside his window and realized a camper next to the house had caught on fire.

Using a large fire extinguisher, the homeowner was able to keep the fire from climbing to the roof until the fire department arrived.

Fire Chief Seth Hansen says without the quick action from the homeowner, the fire could have been much worse. He says this is a great example of why all homeowners should have several fire extinguishers on hand.

READ RELATED ARTICLES