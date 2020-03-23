Questions About That Car? Grinding Gears This Morning At 11:40 AM
SEND US YOUR QUESTIONS
Maybe you've been self isolating and thinking about what to do with your time, now that your sports shows are unavailable and we are all trying to stay home. Finding something to do might not be that hard if your a car enthusiast.
GEORGE REINL
George Reinl from St. Cloud Quick Lube and Detail Center joins me each Monday at 11:40 on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" to answer your auto repair questions. I know that he also likes to fix up old cars. Maybe we can strike up a conversation today about your fixer upper.
CALL OR EMAIL US TODAY
Call us on the WJON studio line today between 11:40 am and Noon and see if George can help you with your auto repair questions, whether you're fixing up a classic, or just having trouble with your modern day vehicle.
NUMBER TO CALL: 320.252.5852
EMAIL YOUR QUESTIONS TO: Kelly@wjon.com.