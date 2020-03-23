Questions About That Car? Grinding Gears This Morning At 11:40 AM

SEND US YOUR QUESTIONS

Maybe you've been self isolating and thinking about what to do with your time, now that your sports shows are unavailable and we are all trying to stay home. Finding something to do might not be that hard if your a car enthusiast.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

GEORGE REINL

George Reinl from St. Cloud Quick Lube and Detail Center joins me each Monday at 11:40 on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" to answer your auto repair questions. I know that he also likes to fix up old cars. Maybe we can strike up a conversation today about your fixer upper.

CALL OR EMAIL US TODAY

Call us on the WJON studio line today between 11:40 am and Noon and see if George can help you with your auto repair questions, whether you're fixing up a classic, or just having trouble with your modern day vehicle.

NUMBER TO CALL: 320.252.5852

EMAIL YOUR QUESTIONS TO: Kelly@wjon.com.

LISTEN TO KELLY CORDES ON 'IT MATTERS WITH KELLY CORDES'

WEEKDAYS FROM 10 TO NOON

AM1240 95.3 FM WWW.WJON.COM