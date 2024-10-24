Putnam Named Minnesota Superintendent of the Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The District 742 Superintendent has been named the Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators has named Laurie Putnam the 2025 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

As Minnesota's honoree, Putnam is now a candidate for National Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced during the American Association of School Administrators National Conference on Education in March in New Orleans.

Putnam was selected by a panel of representatives from a variety of Minnesota education organizations. Nominees are evaluated on how they demonstrate leadership for learning, communication skills, professionalism, and community involvement.

