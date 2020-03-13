Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed ConneX Fare Increase

SARTELL -- Metro Bus is holding a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed fare increase for its on-demand ride service in Sartell called ConneX.

Riders currently pay the same $1.50 fare as fixed-route service. The proposal is to raise the fare for the pilot program to $2.50 per ride.

The public hearing will be held in the Sartell City Hall council chambers at 3:30 p.m.

The fare increase would apply exclusively to the ConneX program which began as a service trial in January 2019 and will continue through December 2020. A decision will then be made whether to make ConneX a permanent service.

If a fare increase is approved, it would take effect on April 1st.

