Probation Ordered in Ambulance Crash that Killed Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An ambulance driver has been sentenced to probation for a crash that killed her co-worker in Hennepin County.

A judge Tuesday stayed jail time for Susanna Battig . If she adheres to terms of her year of probation, she will stay out of jail. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving in an October 2017 crash that killed Marina DeSteno Challeen . Battig crashed the ambulance into a disabled semi in Brooklyn Center.

Battig was also sentenced to 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay nearly $1,700 in restitution and court fees. Challeen's aunt, Nancy DeSteno , says she's relieved Battig won't go to jail and that community service is ``more in line with Marina's core values.''