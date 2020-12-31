Princeton Woman Hurt in Pope County Crash

STARBUCK – A Princeton woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pope County.

The crash happened Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 117 and Highway 28 in Starbuck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 85-year-old Bernard Freske of Starbuck was traveling Northbound on Highway 114 when it went through the intersection at Highway 28, hitting an SUV driven by 42-year-old Brandon Amy of Princeton.

Amy’s passenger, 41-year-old Kimberly Amy, was taken to Glacier Ridge Hospital in Glenwood with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Neither driver was hurt.