May 25, 1965 - January 31, 2026

Beloved Timothy “Tim” J. Jensen, age 60 of Princeton, MN, went scouting for his eternal home after a nearly two-year fight against cancer on January 31, 2026. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 4:30-7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Tim was born to James and Kathy (Jackman) Jensen on May 25, 1965, in Monticello. He grew up on the family farm in Monticello. In 1987, Tim enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was deployed and fought in Desert Storm. While stationed in Germany during his military service, he met and married his wife, Sonja, in September of 1991. After his military discharge, they made their home in Princeton. They were blessed with sons, Jacob and Thomas.

Tim worked for the City of Princeton and was also a volunteer fire fighter for many years. He enjoyed working for his community. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughter, Jocelyn. Tim was passionate about hunting and fishing, and he loved long road trips on his motorcycle with his brother, Lowell. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Tim is survived by his wife, Sonja; sons, Jacob (Ashley Ciskovsky) and Thomas; granddaughter, Jocelyn; mother, Kathleen Kurth; sisters, Barbara (Bruce) Will and Kelly (Mike) Gille; brother, Lowell (Katie Brown) Jensen; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Jensen; and grandparents, Fredrick and Garnette Jensen and John and Theresa Jackman.