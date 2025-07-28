October 2, 1936 - July 24, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Clarice Lillian Jackson, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away on July 24, 2025, at the Caley House in Princeton, holding hands with her loving husband, Bill. Clarice was born to Clarence and Lillian (Anderson) Backlund on October 2, 1936, at her parent’s home in Mille Lacs County east of Princeton. She attended country school until about the third grade, then attending and graduating from Princeton High School in 1954. Clarice lived in the Princeton area for nearly all her life.

Clarice married William “Bill” Jackson on October 13, 1956, built their life-long home in Princeton in 1958, and together they were blessed with three children. She worked for a short time in clerical positions until starting a long career in waitressing, starting at Sanborn’s Café in 1968 and retiring from K-Bob Café in 1997. She volunteered at her church and readily provided Grandma daycare service, frequently taking grandchildren to and from school complete with a midday mac and cheese snack.

Clarice was the kindest person anyone could know. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother. She enriched the lives of all her family members more than words can express. She was a treasure that is irreplaceable.

Clarice is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Pauline Nelson, Steven Jackson, and Thomas (Melony) Jackson; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Janice Rosen; nephew, Richard (Cindy) Rosen; and niece, Lynn (Brandy) Rosen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lillian Backlund.

Funeral Services for Clarice will be Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Pastor Bill Marschall will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.