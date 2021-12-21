Princeton Man Killed After Striking Tree in Benton County

DUELM -- A Princeton man was killed in a crash in Benton County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 95 and 105th Avenue Northeast in Saint George Township, near Duelm.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 79-year-old Lowell Yahnke was heading east on Highway 95 when he crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Yahnke was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota state patrol say there were wet road conditions that may have played a factor in the crash.