Princeton Man Hurt in Rear End Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- A Princeton man was hurt in a rear end crash Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:45 at the intersection of Highway 169 and 197th Avenue in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Riley Tongen, of Princeton, was stopped at a red light on Highway 169, when he was rear ended by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle then drove away from the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the second vehicle was later identified as 22-year-old Brianne Schueppert of Zimmerman. The state patrol says Schueppert told authorities she was tired and knew there was no insurance on the truck her boyfriend let her use.

Tongen was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.