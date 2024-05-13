Princeton Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Princeton man was hurt in a motorcycle crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 11:15 a.m. on Highway 169 in Elk River.
Sixty-two-year-old Paul Bloomstrand of Princeton was traveling south when his bike came into contact with the median cable barrier.
He was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.
