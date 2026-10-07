KINGSTON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Meeker County.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 4:00 p.m. in Kingston Township.

A car driven by 60-year-old Geraldine Burg of St. Cloud was going east on County Road 27 while a pickup driven by 35-year-old Joseph Novak of Dalbo was going north on Highway 15 when they crashed at the intersection.

Burg was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Novak was not hurt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Ambulance, Kingston Fire, and Dassel Fire and Rescue.