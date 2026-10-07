St. Cloud Woman Injured In Two-vehicle Crash In Kingston Township Tuesday
KINGSTON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Meeker County.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 4:00 p.m. in Kingston Township.
A car driven by 60-year-old Geraldine Burg of St. Cloud was going east on County Road 27 while a pickup driven by 35-year-old Joseph Novak of Dalbo was going north on Highway 15 when they crashed at the intersection.
Burg was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Novak was not hurt.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Ambulance, Kingston Fire, and Dassel Fire and Rescue.
The '80s A to Z: 26 Things That Made the Decade
Can you guess our pick for every letter of the alphabet in this ultimate ride through 1980s pop culture, from Atari to ZZ Top?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz