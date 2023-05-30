Princeton Man Dies in Weekend Motorcycle Crash

Princeton Man Dies in Weekend Motorcycle Crash

WJON

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A Princeton man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Princeton Sunday night. It happened on Highway 169 in Princeton at around 7:45 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Bruce Mikkelson was heading north on Highway 169 when he went to pass two other vehicles at a high rate of speed, lost control on a curve, and left the road.

The crash happened just north of the Rum River Drive south junction.

Troopers say it appears alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
