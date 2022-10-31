Princeton Man Catches Record Muskie on Lake Mille Lacs

PRINCETON (WJON News) - A Princeton man officially holds a new state muskie record.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified the state catch-and-release record muskie caught by Eric Bakke.

Get our free mobile app

The 58.25-inch fish was caught back on June 11th on Mille Lacs Lake.

Officials say Bakke and his fishing partner, Jon Blood, were able to net, measure, photograph and release the fish in less than a minute.

The previous record was a tie for 57.25-in muskies, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.

To find the current records and guidelines for each type of state record visit the DNR record fish page.

Last week, we told you about a record hybrid sunfish caught in central Minnesota.