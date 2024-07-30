Princess Kay of the Milky Way Visits the Benton County Fair

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way stopped at the Benton County Fair on opening day on Tuesday.

Emma Kuball handed out cheese sticks and talked about all the healthy benefits of consuming dairy products.

She was crowned nearly a year ago on the day before the start of the Minnesota State Fair, so her reign is nearly done.

She says she's spent the past year visiting nearly 3,000 school children with classroom visits. She's also talked with various leaders in agriculture. And, through a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, she sent thank you notes to every single dairy farmer in Minnesota. Minnesota has about 1,800 dairy farmers and we are the 5th largest dairy state in the country.

Kuball called it a gift to be able to represent the dairy industry as Princess Kay. She says she was a Dairy Maid in middle school before moving on to be a county Dairy Princess, and eventually Princess Kay.

Her love for cows comes from her grandpa who was a dairy farmer. Kuball grew up on a dairy farm outside of Waterville, Minnesota.

This fall she'll be a junior at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls where she is an Agriculture Education major. She plans to eventually become an ag teacher.

Other highlights on the open day of the Benton County Fair included a vehicle extraction in the Activity Area, David Lumley playing on the Cottonwood Stage, a Demolition Derby in the Grandstand, and the band IV Play on the Beer Garden Stage.

The 111th Free Benton County Fair runs through Sunday on the fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids.

