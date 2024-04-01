No Foolin’ The Powerball Jackpot Is Close to $1 Billion Again

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's no joke, the Powerball jackpot is close to one billion for Monday night's drawing.

It is at an estimated $975 million with an estimated cash value of nearly $472 million.

This is Powerball's fifth-largest jackpot ever. In the last drawing on Saturday, four tickets matched all five white balls and $1 million prize each. Those tickets were sold in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Nationwide, 55 tickets won $50,000 prizes and 11 tickets won $150,000 prizes.

Two of the $50,000 prizes were won in Minnesota on Saturday. Those tickets were sold in Chanhassen and in Blaine.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on January 1st.

The overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

