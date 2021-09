UNDATED -- The Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

No one won Monday night's drawing so the jackpot goes up to $570 million. You get just over $410 million if you take the cash option.

There was one ticket sold in Virginia that won $2 million Monday night.

Get our free mobile app

The numbers drawn were 21, 22, 39, 44, 60 and the Powerball 12.

The next drawing is Wednesday Night.

Annandale Alpaca Farm Opens Doors for Annual Tour Event