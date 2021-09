UNDATED -- No one won the jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $545 million for the next drawing on Monday. If you take the cash option you would get about $392 million.

In Saturday's drawing one ticket sold in Illinois won $2 million. Also, tickets sold in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Florida each won $1 million.

The numbers drawn on Saturday were 22, 23, 37, 62, 63 and the Powerball 19.