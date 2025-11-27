ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- A pair of lucky lottery players in Minnesota have a few more reasons to be thankful today.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there were two $50,000 Powerball winners in the state on Wednesday night. One ticket was sold at The House of Wine and Liquor in Red Wing. The other ticket was sold at Short Stop in Virginia.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, so the estimated jackpot will grow to $719 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.