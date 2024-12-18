Popular Waite Park Restaurant Exploring Option For 2nd Location
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A popular Waite Park restaurant could potentially have a second Central Minnesota location soon. The Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill is exploring adding a new location in Little Falls.
The establishment is looking at setting up a restaurant and bar at the Little Falls Country Club. Owner Tom Frericks says Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka reached out to him about three months ago to come look at the site. Frericks says the location has a lot of potential.
"So I get up there and what I didn't realize is they (the city) had built about a 2.5 million dollar brand new building on the site of where the old building was and they built it with no tenant nor any interest in becoming or getting into the bar or alcohol industry themselves so the building first got me excited about what it had to offer."
Frericks says many of his existing staff would be willing to work at both locations which would be helpful. He says things are still in the preliminary phase as they work through details:
"Where I'm at is trying to get all of my numbers in line with what I would have to invest in it to get it into the concept of what I would want it to be with similarities of the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill and then the city's already put together an agreement from their end and has given me that in regards to what kind of agreement they would be looking at."
Frericks says he has told the City of Little Falls he would give them a decision by January 1st and if he says yes he would hope to have the new location ready to open by April. Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill officially became a franchise in the state about four months ago.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well
LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster