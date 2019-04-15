Ultimate Sports Bar Expanding Deck, Adding More Live Music Nights

WAITE PARK -- More live music is coming this summer to a popular Waite Park sports bar. Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill is expanding their deck including adding a stage for more live music events.

Owner Tom Frerichs says the deck extension will be on the south end of the current deck toward Division Street.

Going to build a 12 X 12 stage specifically for music acts, going to put up a nice beautiful canopy over the top of it, and run along Division Street. We're going to extend the deck out there at ground level, put up a wind fence with our sports logo on it, and build bean bag courts and other games out there.

Frerichs says they hope to have the deck expansion done by May 4th so they can do an outdoor bash celebration.

He says, besides the Thursday night live music they've already been offering, they'll also be doing live music this summer on Saturdays and Sundays as well as occasionally on other nights.

Going to go to Sunday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. throughout the summer, we'll keep our Thursday night schedule, and we'll now do Saturday night live music from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and probably pop in some Wednesday nights and Friday nights along the way. We want to get much more aggressive with it.

This will be the 6th summer the Ultimate has had their deck.

Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Another project that is underway, a house that Frerichs owns just to the north of the bar is getting torn down and that lot will become more parking space for his customers. That should be done as soon as next week.

Eventually, Frerichs says he'd also like to work with the city to reconfigure the alley that runs through his property so he can add some volleyball courts.